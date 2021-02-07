Karan Johar’s twins Roohi and Yash turn four Sunday. Blame it on their creative genes or their childhood innocence, the brother and sister duo never fails to win hearts with their cute antics. The two emerged as the youngest entertainers during lockdown as Karan captured their everyday naughtiness as part of an Instagram series ‘Lockdown with the Johars’.

Here are five cute videos of the two kids which will definitely give your Sunday a fun start.

Roohi and Yash thought this designer kurta belonged to Karan's mother instead

Karan shared multiple videos from his walk-in closet as the two kids hijacked his most favourite place. Sharing a video as proof, Karan wrote, “Now they think I am wearing my mothers clothes!!!!” It showed them meddling with his Manish Malhotra kurta which had gold embroidery on it. When Karan asked them what they were holding, they replied, “Mama’s kurta,” thinking that it belonged to their grandmother Hiroo Johar instead.

Roohi and Yash called Karan a bad dancer

Roohi and Yash never shy away from criticizing their filmmaker father. They even call him a bad dancer. In a video, Roohi and Yash were seen dancing as Karan encouraged them to show their moves. As Karan also started dancing, Roohi cut him short and said, “You are not dancing, you are a very kharaab (bad) dancer.” Sharing his pain in the caption, Karan wrote, “Ok I have had enough!!!!!!!! I want to weep into my blanket ! I am the Talentless MR JOHAR according to my children! #lockdownwiththejohars.”

Roohi and Yash called Karan's bathtub ‘useless’

Karan once shared a video in which his two kids moved from his walk-in closet to his bathroom which had a big bathtub at the centre. In the video, Roohi declared that the tub is “useless” and even Karan agreed and said, “It is rather useless. I have to say because I have never used it ever”. Meanwhile, Yash started fiddling with one of the taps and said, “I am washing dada”.

Roohi and Yash got a ‘headache’ from Karan’s singing stint

It was tough for Roohi and Yash to keep themselves entertained within the confines of their home during lockdown. When Karan found Roohi fidgeting with a Saregama Carvaan set, he asked her not to play with it and instead volunteered to exclusively sing for her. In the video, as soon as he began to singing an English song, Roohi and Yash started protesting against him. Karan asked them: “My singing is giving you a headache?” He then tried to sing a classic Hindi film song but failed to impress his uninterested audience.

Yash and Roohi’s screaming competition

When the kids were yet to learn to speak properly, Karan had once shared a video of their screaming competition. As Karan and the nannies tried to put them to sleep, they showed no inclination towards the same and instead started making funny noises while standing in a crib.

