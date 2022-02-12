Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi give a twist to Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan song Doobey, sing 'Doogay'. Watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar's twins Roohi Johar and Yash Johar have given a twist to actor Deepika Padukone's song Doobey from her recent film Gehraiyaan. Taking to Instagram, Karan shared the video in which the siblings were heard crooning Doogay instead of Doobey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the video started, Karan Johar said, "One minute. What song are you singing?" Roohi and Yash started singing, "Hann doogay." Karan shouted, "Doogay no. It's Doobey." However, the children, who looked amused, laughed and repeated Doogay.

Roohi and Yash, who were seen fidgeting around the chairs, later corrected themselves and hummed Doobey. Yash was seen suddenly jumping out from his seat and saying, "No. Take a chill pill daddy."

A laughing Karan, behind the camera, asked him, "You're telling me to take a chill pill? Toodles to you." Sharing the clip, Karan captioned the post, "Please see what is happening !!!! (laughing emojis)." Reacting to the post, Bhavana Pandey wrote, "Tooooo cute." Mrunal Thakur commented, "Hahahahha awwww."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Doobey has been sung by Lothika and the lyrics by Kausar Munir. Gehraiyaan features Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead. It also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, the movie is an Amazon Original.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Karan marked the fifth birthday of Roohi and Yash Johar by sharing a post dedicated to them. On Instagram, the director shared a video compilation of all the best moments of his children.

In the clip, both the twins could be seen posing for the pictures with different props and enjoying some time with their father. It concluded with a cute picture of Karan posing with his children.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan penned a short note that read, "To my lifeline…. My purpose…. My everything.:... I thank the universe every day for bringing them into our lives….. they are 5 today…..I can’t wait for the rest of my life because I know they are with me …. Roohi and Yash…"

Also Read | Karan Johar shares cute video on twins Yash and Roohi’s 5th birthday, calls them his 'purpose' in life. Watch

Meanwhile, Karan is currently directing the much-anticipated movie titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan in key roles. He has also bankrolled several upcoming projects under his banner Dharma Productions like Liger, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Brahmastra, and Yodha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON