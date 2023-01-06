Karan Johar says he 'can't be seen wearing glasses under 1 lakh'; fans ask him to give them extra amount. Watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar is known for his love for high-end international brands. From funky clothes to stylish oversized glasses and even rings, Karan often grabs attention for his fashion statements. He has now featured in a hilarious new video in which he falls in love with a pair of glasses being sold online, but is worried that its too cheap for his taste. Also read: Karan Johar slams actors who ask for ₹20 cr fee but can't assure ₹5 cr opening: 'Might be murdered for saying this'

The video was shared by Shark Tank India's Peyush Bansal, founder of an eyewear brand. He captioned it, “No caption can describe this! So just watch.”

The video begins with Karan sitting outside a cafe in an green suit during one of his vacations abroad. He makes a call to Peyush, who happens to be sleeping at his home in India at that time. As Peyush picks up the call, Karan immediately expresses his love for a pair of glasses he had spotted on his company's website.

He is happy to see that the glasses are priced at ‘999’ and asks Peyush to confirm that the figure is in dollars. Peyush corrects him that its not dollars but rupees. Karan finds it problematic and says, “I can't be seen wearing glasses under ₹1 lakh." He asks Peyush to charge him ₹90,000 for the glasses. He brings the price down to ₹80,000 in order to convince him. But Peyush refuses his offer and asks him to buy from some other expensive brand instead, and cuts his call.

Sharing the video on Instagram Stories, Peyush wrote, “I am out of town @karanjohar.” Karan also shared the video on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Been trying to reach you Peyush Bansal. Please take my call…”

Fans loved the video and expressed their wish to act as middleman, who could take the extra money. A fan commented, “Mai ban jata hu middleman, acha gift wrap karke courier karunga (I can become the middleman, I will gift wrap the glasses and will courier the to you).” Another suggested, “Aap ₹999 me lelo mai baaki delivery charges leke pohchata hu (You can take it for ₹999 only, I will send it to you after taking my delivery charges).” Filmmaker Guneet Monga called the video “Dhamaal”. A fan also noticed Peyush wearing glasses while sleeping and asked, “Aap chashmai pehen ke hi sote ho kya? (you sleep while wearing glasses)?”

