'Thank you for making me the face of Bollywood hate': Karan Johar says he will continue launching star kids

Filmmaker Karan Johar has doubled down on his perceived support for star kids in the Hindi film industry. In a recent interview, the director-producer opened up on the hate he receives for casting star kids in his films, and saying that he will continue to do so as long as he believes in their talent. (Also read: Karan Johar feels people who call Alia Bhatt a nepo kid are ‘most idiotic’) Karan Johar opened up about the charge that he only works with star kids.

Karan Johar on working with star kids

In an interview with Galatta India, the filmmaker said that 'cinema intellectuals' do not give his production house, Dharma, the credit it deserves. While giving an example of the heavily trolled film Nadaaniyan, he said, “Cinema intellectuals will gush about anybody else but if it’s Dharma Productions, they will say nothing. Hating on Nadaaniyan became fashionable. The more you hate on it, the more videos you put out, the more engagement you will get. People are loving nepo kid bashing and I am like ‘move on.’"

Nadaaniyan marked Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut, and also starred Khushi Kapoor alongside him. The film received flak for its performances and script. The two star kids, in particular, were trolled online. Karan has often come under fire for working with star kids. However, he said that the perception that he only works with them is 'not true'. When asked if he would continue launching new star kids, the director nodded in affirmation, saying he would do so ‘as long as I believe in their talent’. He added, “Am I the face of Bollywood hate, and if I am, then ‘thank you’ for giving me this elevation. But do I deserve it? I don’t think so."

Karan Johar's recent and upcoming work

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has produced two Hindi films this year - Nadaaniyan with Ibrahim and Khushi, and Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday. Their next title is Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri.

Karan's last directorial venture was the 2023 release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film was a box office success, minting ₹355 crore worldwide.