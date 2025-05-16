Karan Johar feels people who call Alia Bhatt a nepo kid are ‘most idiotic’: ‘No one can help you’

Filmmaker Karan Johar isn't holding back against social media users who slam Alia Bhatt over her family ties, firing back at trolls who call her a "nepo kid”. He defended Alia, expressing frustration over the constant nepotism debate surrounding her. Also read: Karan Johar reacts to Babil Khan’s meltdown on social media: ‘I felt terrible’ Karan has always been open about the emotional bond he shares with Alia.

Karan defends Alia

Karan spoke about Alia in an interview with Galatta Plus. During the interview, Karan was questioned about why Dharma’s talent agency is allegedly filled with only star kids. Reacting to this, Karan came forward to defend Alia.

He said, “That’s not true. Please come and look at our roster. Have you seen Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gangubai? Just look at her filmography. If you're still calling her a nepo kid, then you’ve got to be the most idiotic person on this planet—and no one can help you."

The last season of Koffee With Karan intensified the backlash, with viewers criticising Karan for frequently spotlighting Alia and labelling her the “best actress” in the country.

Karan has always been open about the emotional bond he shares with Alia. Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Karan spoke about Alia. He said, “She’s the first person I felt parental about. She’s the first person I felt like I had a parental instinct for. I love her and the country knows she’s one of our finest actors. I have a tremendous amount of love, respect and admiration and I’m allowed to say what I want about her. So, if I cry at her good news and I really feel good then I’m allowed to. I’m like a parent to her. Why should I be pretending for optics? I genuinely love her and I want to say it all the time."

About Karan and Alia

Karan and Alia share a deep bond that blends friendship, mentorship, and professional partnership. Karan affectionately calls Alia his "god child”. He has played a pivotal role in her career, launching her in the film Student of the Year in 2012.

They went on to collaborate on several projects such as 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Shaandaar, Kapoor & Sons, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi, Kalank, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Karan also backed Alia’s last project, Jigra, which failed to generate elicit expected response.