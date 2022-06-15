Karan Johar says not having a life partner is his 'deepest regret': 'It's too late for me now'

Karan Johar said that he feels it's too late for him to find a life partner. In an interview, the filmmaker opened up about his love life, and shared that his biggest regret was related to his personal life, rather than his professional one. Karan said that he regrets not giving more time to his personal life and letting it take a backseat to his work. Also Read| Karan Johar feels 'victimised' over reports calling his birthday party Covid-19 'super-spreader': 'Why blame me'

Karan, who welcomed twins Yash Johar and Roohi Johar through surrogacy in 2015, said that he also wished he had taken that decision five years earlier instead. He said that he believes parents or children cannot fulfill the void of a life partner.

Asked about his regrets, Karan told Film Companion, "I wish I'd focused on my personal life a little more. I don't think I have done that. As a parent, I feel very fulfilled today. And thank God I took that step, and I think I took that step five years too late. I wish I had done that even earlier. But I feel that in all this relationship building, producer building, studio building, I let myself take a back seat in my personal life."

The filmmaker added, "The bigger regret I have is that I didn't give that part of my life the importance that I think that it deserved at a certain point in time and now, I think it might be too late. I think it's perhaps too late for me to now find a life partner, and go to the mountains for a quiet holiday with or kind of have someone hold my hand at times. I think what a life partner does for you-- a parent, a child, can never fulfill that aspect. I think that is reserved for your soulmate, your life partner, your relationship, or romance, or whatever it might be... I don't have that. That's a vacant spot in my life and that's my deepest regret."

Karan was recently shooting for the seventh season of his talk show Koffee With Karan. He has also been filming his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan, among others.

