Karan Johar says Salman Khan told him only a ‘paagal’ would do supporting role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, watch

Karan Johar, who made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998, talked about how Salman Khan came on board the film. Karan recalled how he approached multiple actors for the supporting role, eventually played by Salman, but all of them turned it down as they did not want to play second fiddle to Shah Rukh Khan.

During an appearance on Indian Idol 12, Karan said that he was ‘depressed’ by the multiple rejections, when he met Salman at a party at Chunky Panday’s house. “Toh woh meri taraf aaye aur unhone kaha apni style mein, ‘Tune kar li shopping?’ I said, ‘Shopping?’ He said, ‘Haan, tu gaya na sab ke paas. Woh shopping hi toh hoti hai. Lekin iss film ko karne ke liye kisi ko paagal hona chahiye aur main woh paagal hoon’ (Salman came up to me and in his signature style asked me if I was done shopping. I was confused. He said, ‘Yes, you went to everyone, that is just like shopping. But someone needs to be mad to do this film and I am that mad person’).”

Karan, who had not even thought of approaching a big star like Salman, was surprised. The next day, he went to narrate the film to the actor, who said he was ‘on’ only after hearing the first half.

“Main darr gaya, maine socha inko lag toh nahi raha ki Shah Rukh ka role main inhe offer kar raha hoon. I said, ‘But sir, aapka role aaya nahi, woh toh second half mein hai.’ He said, ‘Mujhe kya farak padta hai? Main aapke pitaji ko jaanta hoon, main unke liye kar raha hoon yeh film’ (I got scared, I thought maybe he misunderstood and assumed I was offering him Shah Rukh Khan’s role. I said, ‘But sir, your role is in the second half.’ He said, ‘How does it matter? I know your father, I am doing the film for him’),” the filmmaker said.

Also read | Twinkle Khanna recalls being ‘touched’ by Akshay Kumar’s wise words but son Aarav burst the bubble: ‘That’s a dialogue’

In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Salman played the role of Aman, the fiancé of Kajol’s character Anjali. He even won the Filmfare Award for the Best Supporting Actor that year.