Karan Johar says 'we can't predict' future of Brahmastra on Ayan Mukerji's birthday and amid calls for boycott

Filmmaker Karan Johar penned a long note for Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji on his birthday. He shared a picture with the birthday boy and talked about his upcoming film after many people called for a boycott of the movie. Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s first look as ‘Vanarastra’ in Brahmastra leaked online)

Karan praised Ayan Mukerji for his dedication to the making of Brahmastra which alone took five years to wrap up. Calling him his ‘child’, Karan wrote, “Love is such a strong feeling and emotion… it can be divided and yet felt in abundance… I love you Ayan and feel protective about you as much as i do for my twins….”

“I know the decade(a whole decade) of work you have put into your film BRAHMASTRA … I have never seen anyone dedicate most of their professional lives to one project the way you have … What tomorrow or rather the 9th of September holds for us we can’t predict at this moment! But your commitment and hard work is already a victory! You just fly! Just soar! Just keep aiming high! Dreams are a reality if you truly believe them and I know you do! Your dream is your labour of love the world will see soon! Love you my child! And oh ya! Happy birthday!!!!!,” he signed out.

Karan Johar's Instagram post.

Amid the ongoing boycott calls against Bollywood, some social media users on Twitter were spotted using the hashtag ‘boycott Brahmastra’ and accused Ranbir Kapoor for hurting sentiments. In Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Shiva, the agni astra in India’s own cinematic universe-the Astraverse. Alia Bhatt stars as his love interest, Isha. It also has Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

Brahmastra will release on September 9 in theatres after several delays. Besides this, movies like Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan have faced boycott trends on social media.

