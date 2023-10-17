Karan Johar reveals his team wanted Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol's cameos in Tum Kya Mile: ‘With what kind of guts do I ask’

Karan Johar's association with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is timeless. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker revealed that his Assistant Directors team wanted a cameo of the two stars in his latest directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. But Karan confessed he didn't have the guts to approach either Shah Rukh or Kajol. (Also Read: In defense of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Karan Johar may casually dismiss his first film, but,it still sticks 25 years later)

What Karan said

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were being considered for a cameo in Tum Kya Mile

“The entire AD team would say that the best moment in Tum Kya Mile should be… you track away from Alia (Bhatt) and Ranveer (Singh) and you see Shah Rukh and Kajol. You look at them and Alia realises this is pure love because they represent love. And I was like, with what kind of guts do I have, to go and ask Shah Rukh to not only do the cameo, but also come to Kashmir, to get into costume,” Karan said in the interview.

He added that had he asked, Shah Rukh wouldn't have said no. “Shah Rukh never says no to me. I have to pick and choose what to ask. Like I remember when we went as a team to play that massive, impactful cameo in Brahmastra, at the end of the day, he looked at us and said, ‘This is Karan. I can’t say no.' I know that I can't take that empowered feeling for granted. I can't keep going back,” Karan said in the same interview.

Shah Rukh and Kajol in Karan's films

Shah Rukh and Kajol first collaborated with Karan when he was an Assistant Director on Aditya Chopra's 1995 blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. As promised, they starred in his 1998 directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and followed it up with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2001 and My Name Is Khan in 2010.

Besides the lead roles, Kajol had a cameo in Karan's 2006 romantic film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, which had Shah Rukh in the lead, and his 2012 campus caper Student of the Year, which was co-produced by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment. The Jawan star also had a cameo in Karan's 2016 romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

