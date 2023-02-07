Karan Johar shares glimpse of 'best ever' party he threw for his twins Yash and Roohi in emotional birthday post. Watch

On February 7, Karan Johar's twins Roohi Johar and Yash Johar turned a year older, and on this occasion, the filmmaker took to Instagram Reels to share a recap of their recent birthday party. On February 1, Karan had hosted a grand Mickey and Minnie Mouse-themed birthday party for his kids in Mumbai that was attended by Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Gauri Khan, Shilpa Shetty and many more celebs along with their kids. Now, as he wished Yash and Roohi on their sixth birthday, Karan shared a video from the recent star-studded celebrations, which features Kareena's son Taimur Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu enjoying with friends. Also read: AbRam Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Jeh and others attend Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi's birthday party

In the video, Yash and Roohi can be seen playing with their friends, including Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's kids and others. A giant green cake, lots of slides, swings as well as gaming tables were seen in the video. Special Mickey and Minnie Mouse-themed party decor with balloons and banners were also visible in the video Karan posted. His mother Hiroo Johar, as well as his friends like filmmaker Farah Khan, were seen having a blast and joining the children in the birthday festivities. Taimur was seen sitting with other kids during a games segment at the bash and eating party snacks. For the party, Karan along with Yash and Roohi were twinning in black Mickey Mouse hoodies.

Along with the party video, Karan Johar wrote in the caption of his birthday post for Yash and Roohi, "Precious pieces of my heart turn 6 today… this love is difficult to describe but it feels like a burst of so much love that every other emotion takes a back seat! I am blessed to have mother with me on this parental journey! God knows I would be nowhere without her… she’s the pillar all three of us lean on! Happy birthday Roohi and Yash! Be anything you want to be but please Always be kind… dada (dad) loves you to the moon and back!"

He further thanked the team that helped him curate his twins' birthday, writing, "I would like to take a beat to thank @meghakulchandani from @the.popcorn.company to have made their party the best ever! She’s amazing." Shilpa Shetty was spotted at the party with her kids Viaan and Samisha, while Kareena attended the party along with sons Taimur and Jeh. Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor also marked their presence at the party, where AbRam Khan was also seen. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput also attended with daughter Misha and son Zain.

Karan Johar welcomed Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in 2017. The filmmaker also launched a picture book for kids titled The Big Thoughts Of Little Luv, in 2020, which was inspired by his experiences as a single parent. His film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, will be released this year in July, after multiple delays.

