Karan Johar reveals Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani release date, will have Jaya Bachchan in an 'undekha avatar'

Karan Johar has finally announced the release date of his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film would release on April 28 next year and would mark his return as a director after seven years. While Karan shared a poem describing the film and its star cast in Hindi, lead actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt shared his note about the film announcement in English.

Karan's note read: “After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home - the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions. It's that time again -to huddle with your family and friends, buy the popcorn and witness just sheer love & entertainment unfold on the big screen. We're overwhelmed and impatiently excited to finally inform... Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in cinemas on 28th April 2023.”

Alia Bhatt shared Karan Johar's note.

Two hours before the note, Karan posted a poem on his Instagram Stories, to reveal some interesting facts about the star cast which includes Ranveer, Alia Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, and has Pritam as the music director and Amitabh Bhattacharya as the lyricist. The poem read: “7 years ke baad, ishq hoga aabaad, Pritam ka sur aur sangeet, Amitabh Bhattacharya matching every beat! Alia hogi film mein guys wah!!! Isn't that a surprise?! Machayega dhoom sada Ranveer... what a pair, what a tasveer! Jaya ji in an undekha avatar, Shabana ji se ho jaayega pyaar! Dharam ji ka swag is intact hum aa rahe hai, that is a fact! To kijiye intezaar shaam ka, mere dil se nikle paigaam ka! for every age... buzurg to jawaani... Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.”

Karan Johar shared a poem.

It translated to “Love will be revived after 7 years with music by Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya matching his tune. Alia will star in the film and Ranveer will have a blast, what a pair, what a film. Jaya will be in an unseen avatar and you will fall in love with Shabana. Dharmendra's swag is still intact, we are coming and this is a fact. So wait for the evening for my message. This film is for every age group - young ones to senior citizens).”

