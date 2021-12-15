Karan Johar tests negative, slams reports calling his home 'Covid hotspot'; says eight people gathering is 'not a party'

Karan Johar on Wednesday morning addressed reports calling his home ‘a hotspot’ for Covid-19. He also clarified that an eight people ‘intimate gathering’ isn't ‘a party.’

The filmmaker's statement comes shortly after Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan, who attended a gathering at his home, tested positive for Covid-19. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director began his statement by revealing that he and his family have tested negative for Covid-19.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of god we are all negative! In fact, I tested twice just to be safe and am negative. I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city. Salute to them,” Karan wrote.

Addressing some media reports, Karan wrote: “To some members of the media, I would like (to) clarify that an eight people intimate gathering is not a 'party' and my home, which we maintain strict protocols in, is certainly no 'hotspot' of Covid. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly. My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts! Lots of love and safety to all.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan Johar issues a statement addressing claims about his party.

Also read: Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor's houses undergo sanitisation after last week's bash

Earlier this week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said Kareena ‘violated Covid norms and attended several parties’. Addressing the claim, Kareena’s spokesperson told India Today: “She and Amrita Arora contracted Covid-19 at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn’t a big dinner, just a few people close to Bebo (Kareena). There was one person in the group who seemed unwell and was coughing. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}