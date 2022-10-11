Entire Bollywood is sharing birthday messages for Amitabh Bachchan: Karan Johar to Akshay Kumar

Actor Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 on Tuesday. Filmmaker Karan Johar, and actors Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty and Vicky Kaushal, among others, penned heartfelt birthday messages for him on Instagram. Amitabh's latest release Goodbye had released on October 7. (Also read: Shweta Bachchan shares unseen family pics of 'grand old man' Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday)

Taking to Instagram, filmmaker Karan Johar shared a series of photos featuring himself with Amitabh and wrote, “Amitabh Bachchan is not just an institution, a legend, a masterclass in acting… he is a feeling! A feeling that takes us back to the first time we whistled and clapped on a superstar entry, applauded a punchline, danced in the isles of a cinema.”

He further added, “A feeling that trained our minds to what a hero in cinema is and must always be. A feeling that defines cinema memories etched in our minds forever. I feel blessed to have my name as director in his voluminous and stunning filmography… blessed to have grown up in front of him and even at age 5 have felt the thump of his stardom when he walked into a room.” His films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna starred Amitabh.

Karan concluded by writing, “There will be artists and megastars and celluloid masters in Indian Cinema but there will never be another AMITABH BACHCHAN…. Happy birthday Amit Uncle… this decade like every other will be yours.”

Taking to Instagram Stories, actor Akshay Kumar shared a picture with Amitabh from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati and wrote, “My inspiration, Bachchan saab (sir)! Wish you a very happy 80th birthday Amitabh Bachchan sir." Actor Sonam Kapoor shared a photo with him and wrote on Instagram Stories, “Happy birthday @amitabhbachchan lots and lots of love Amit uncle. Have the best year!”

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Sonam Kapoor wished Amitabh on his birthday via Instagram Stories.

To mark the occasion of his 80th birthday, actor Sara Ali Khan shared a throwback picture with Amitabh featuring her actor-mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and wrote, “A legend of Indian cinema. An inspiration as an actor and the most humble person. Happiest birthday sir @amitabbachchan."

Actors Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty and Ajay Devgn shared special posts for Amitabh and wrote heartfelt wishes. Vicky shared throwback pictures of him and captioned them, “A legend. An icon. A true inspiration. Happy 80th birthday sir.”

Shilpa Shetty shared pictures featuring him along with her son Viaan and wrote, “From a mentor to a legend, From an inspiration to an icon…In these eight decades of your glorious life, There’s not a single heart that you didn’t win (heart emoji). Happiest birthday to you, Amit ji."

Amitabh will be seen next in Uunchai, which is slated to release on November 11 this year. To mark Amitabh's 80th birthday, actor-son Abhishek Bachchan and actor-wife Jaya Bachchan had given him a surprise on sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

