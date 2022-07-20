Karan Johar watches, reviews Alia Bhatt's Darlings, asks Shah Rukh Khan to take a bow

Filmmaker Karan Johar has heaped praises on the upcoming '5-star' film Darlings and congratulated his 'baby girl' actor Alia Bhatt on her 'brave decision'. Taking to Instagram, Karan also lauded actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, interior designer-producer Gauri Khan, for giving a 'green light' to the project, and asked them to 'take a bow'. In his post, Karan complimented 'debut director' Jasmeet K Reen by comparing her to 'a bonafide veteran'. (Also Read | Darlings teaser: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah play daughter-mom in intriguing, crazy movie)

Karan Johar shared a picture collage of Darlings poster and penned a note showering the team with compliments. He also called Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, who are part of the film, 'fantastic'. Speaking about the entire cast of the film, Karan said it is 'the best ensemble of actors I have seen in a long time'.

He captioned the post, “A debut director so assured that she sucks you into the vortex of #Darlings like a bonafide veteran! To balance humour (dark and conversational) with a sensitive subject is a massive challenge in itself but the team of this nuanced noir and exceptionally solid film take it on and emerge victor victorious! So fun! So hard-hitting and so engaging! All at once!"

Karan continued, "@aliaabhatt @shefalishahofficial @itsvijayvarma @roshan.matthew are FANTASTIC!!! This is the best ensemble of actors I have seen in a long time! BRAVO! Take a bow Jasmeet what a debut!!!! Can’t wait to see more of your work! Congratulations My baby girl @aliaabhatt what a brave decision to begin your producer journey with.. may the sunshine on your content decisions eternally!"

He also wrote, "@gaurikhan @iamsrk @redchilliesent @_gauravverma take a BOW !! What a PROUD film to green light !!! May the force always be with you! So finally My darlings don’t miss #darlings on the 5th of August only on @netflix_in …..it’s a 5 star film!" Reacting to his post, Netflix India commented, "@karanjohar This post is everything we feel for Darlings, and more!"

Helmed by Jasmeet, Darlings is touted as a "dark comedy-drama which explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds" Produced by Gauri, Alia and Gaurav Verma, Darlings will be out on Netflix on August 5.

Earlier speaking about the film's digital release, Alia had said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Darlings holds a very special place in my heart, it's my first film as a producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences the world over."

