Karan Patel shares salty post about Deepika Padukone's baby bump, India's World Cup win: ‘Can we get back to work?’

Karan Patel seems to be on a lookout for work these days. The actor took to his Instagram Stories to express his need for work, and took a dig at the current topics that received a lot of media attention over the last month, including Deepika Padukone's baby bump pictures. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas race each other to help a pregnant Deepika Padukone off stage; fans laugh at their antics) Karan Patel reacted to Deepika Padukone's baby bump.

What Karan said

In his Instagram Stories, Karan wrote, "Ok, so now that the general elections are over, India has won the T20 world cup, Deepika Padukone’s Cutest Baby Bump has also been revealed, Congratulations to the new mommy and daddy. Now, can we get back to work please, and let me know if anyone’s casting.”

Karan Patel via Instagram Stories.

Deepika's baby bump

Deepika grabbed all the attention a few weeks ago when she stepped out to promote her upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD at a pre-release event which took place in Mumbai. She flaunted her baby bump in a black form-fitting dress. Before heading for the event, Deepika shared pictures of her look, writing, “Okay enough…Now I’m hungry!” Deepika and Ranveer Singh announced the pregnancy in a joint Instagram post on February 29, 2024.

Karan has appeared in many television serials and also participated in the reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 in 2013 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 in 2020. He had emerged as the runner-up in the latter. He was recently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, which ended in October 2020.

Meanwhile, Deepika is receiving praise for her performance as Sumathi in Kalki 2898 AD. The Nag Ashwin directorial also stars Prabhas as a bounty hunter called Bhairava while Amitabh Bachchan takes on the role of Aswatthama. The film, which released on June 27, has already earned ₹302.4 crore nett in India in all languages so far.