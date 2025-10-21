Inside Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's Taimur and Jeh's very casual Diwali with no ornate outfits, diyas or decor

Bollywood’s festive charm turned casual chic this Diwali, as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan opted for an unfussy celebration at a kids’ club. The pictures delight fans. Kareena Kapoor shared candid photos from the kids' club, showcasing their sons enjoying the festivities while she emphasised keeping the childlike spirit alive.

Kareena's non-glam Diwali celebrations

Kareena surprised her followers on Wednesday by sharing a carousel of warm, candid snapshots. Her look straight from home included a fresh, no-makeup selfie, juxtaposed with glimpses of Saif exploring board games for the kids, wearing a black shirt and blue shorts. Meanwhile, the couple’s sons Tim and Jeh were seen enjoying the club’s activities. Kareena’s caption read, “This Diwali was in the kids' club. Cause never lose the child in you, my friends. Love and Light, Everyone.”

Internet reacts

Fans reacted admirably to Kareena’s relaxed yet radiant Diwali feed. Comments poured in. One social media user said, “Looking gorgeous.” Another commented, “Bebo ageless beauty.” A third user commented, “So classy and pretty.” A fourth comment read, “WOW, both are looking fire.” One fan went playful with, “Jeh baba making a pizza, ha ha. He knows Mama loves pizza.”

Kareena and Saif's upcoming work

On the work front, Kareena has officially commenced work on Daayra, a crime-drama directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role. The film is described as exploring the fine lines between crime, punishment and justice. Saif, on the other hand, is currently shooting for Haiwaan, directed by legendary filmmaker Priyadarshan, which is gathering buzz for reuniting him with Akshay Kumar on-screen after 17 years. The film is said to be a Hindi remake of the Malayalam thriller Oppam, and has commenced shooting in locations including Kochi, Ooty and Mumbai.