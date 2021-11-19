Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's bodyguards protect Jeh from paparazzi as family returns from Pataudi, watch

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, along with their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday. The family was returning from their vacation in Pataudi.

In the photos and videos from the airport, Jeh Ali Khan was seen held by his nanny while Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan followed their lead. As Jeh and the nanny approached the car parking, a bodyguard was seen containing the crowd of cameramen trying to photograph Jeh.

Meanwhile, the toddler's older brother Taimur was seen lost in conversation with Saif as they exited the airport. For their flight, Kareena opted for a bright orange-coloured tracksuit while Saif opted for a casual light blue shirt and a pair of white pants. He held a book in his hand. Taimur wore a grey sweatshirt and a pair of black pants for the flight.

The family had travelled to Rajasthan last month for a quick holiday before they headed to Pataudi and spent a few days at the Pataudi Palace. On Diwali, Kareena shared a few pictures of the family celebrating the festival at their ancestral home. Karisma Kapoor, too, was present for the celebrations.

Kareena has been sharing pictures on and off from the Palace on her Instagram Stories. On Thursday, she shared pictures of the ‘chands’ she spotted at the Palace. While she began the series by sharing a picture of the moon, she went on to share selfies with Saif, Taimur and Jeh, calling them her ‘chands’.

Saif and Kareena returned to Mumbai on the day of Saif's new release Bunty Aur Babli 2. The actor replaced Abhishek Bachchan as Bunty in the sequel with Rani Mukerji reprising her role as Babli. Hindustan Times, in its review, said “Bunty Aur Babli 2 had all the right ingredients to serve a perfect dish, but too much mixing left it with no great after taste. Such fine actors look wasted in a half-hearted script. Watch it only for Rani Mukerji if you must.”