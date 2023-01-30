Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan take turns to look after Taimur and Jeh during work: 'It’s not the quantity of time...'

Kareena Kapoor in a new interview spilled the secret to her balance between work and personal life. The actor who was seen working even during her pregnancy has a lot to thank her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan for sharing the parenting duties. The actor said it's all about their planning skills, in which their staffs also play an important role as Saif and Kareena take turns staying at home with their sons, Taimur and Jeh. Also read: Kareena Kapoor to play character inspired by Kate Winslet's Mare Of Easttown in Hansal Mehta film

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena and Saif have two sons--Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. While Jeh will be turning two next month, his elder brother Taimur turned six in December last year. Kareena, who was last shooting in the UK for her upcoming film with Hansal Mehta, said her kids were at her Mumbai home with Saif. Now, as Saif is out and about for a shoot in Amritsar, Kareena will be staying at home with their sons till March.

Explaining how it works between her and Saif, Kareena told Variety, “It’s literally like standing on one leg, but I’m pretty good at yoga. I’m also very lucky to have a husband who works in the same profession. We take turns as to when we have to travel. When I was doing Hansal’s film Saif was at home with the kids, and now he’s doing a film in Amritsar. And I’m at home till March. And then after that, he finishes and stays home, and then I go into The Crew.” She also said that her staff supports them as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It’s a lot of meticulous planning, but if you’re well-planned, I think you can achieve it. It’s not the quantity of time that you spend with your children, that’s what I’ve learned, in the five-six years that I’ve been a parent, it’s the quality of time that you give them without distraction, because children want focus from their parents, from their teachers from their friends, that’s what they need,” the actor also said.

The Crew is Kareena's next project, alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Besides this, she also has Sujoy Ghosh's next untitled film, based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It will mark her official OTT debut with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON