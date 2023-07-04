Khela Hobe! Kareena Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, Mouni Roy, Vasan Bala hail Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer

The trailer for Karan Johar's much-awaited film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer is out and has been loved by many of his industry colleagues. While Mouni Roy and Maniesh Paul have hailed the film for the Bengali connection, filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Raj Mehta, Vasan Bala and Ekta Kapoor have already given a thumbs up to the upcoming film. It stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Also read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's chemistry wows in drama about opposite families

Bengali connect gets a thumbs up

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in a still from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer.

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and wrote for the film, “Blockbuster on its way… too funny.” Mouni Roy gave a shout out to the team especially her Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Oh my god!!!!! Sucha blast can only imagine what the movie is gonna be like Congratulations already @ranveersingh @karanjohar @apoorva 1972 and my dearest A @aliaabhatt Khela hobei hobe.”

Kareena, Mouni and Raj Mehta's reactions to RRKPK trailer.

Maniesh Paul, who is married to Sanyukta Paul, also mentioned the Bengali connect. He said, “Being married to a BENGALI I connect to this and how!! The bengali punjabi connection—switch. Loving this!! Cant wait!! @karanjohar @ranveersingh @aapkadharam sir @aliaabhatt @dharmamovies @apoorva1972 @azmishabana18 ma'am.”

Monica O My Darling director Vasan Bala also echoed similar thoughts. He wrote, “Switching from RGV is Boss stories to current Boss @karanjohar. Isse kahtein hain (this is what is called) SWITCH. @somenmishra Khela Hobe.”

Anurag Kashyap also loved the trailer though he mentioned that he didn't have such expectations after the teaser and the song Tum Kya Mile. “This looks so much fun. Totally unexpected…songs aur teaser dekha tha toh aisa nahi laga tha,” he wrote in reaction to Somen Mishra's post on Instagram.

Shamita Shetty reacts to trailer

As Ranveer Singh mentioned her name in the trailer, Shamita Shetty wrote in reaction to Karan's post, “Loving it!!!! can’t wait to watch it!!!! @karanjohar all the best.” Neha Dhupia also wrote in comments section, “Mega!!!!!!! In east and west and north and south.”

Calling it a triple whammy, Kubbra Sait wrote on Instagram Stories, “I am always a little extra excited when it's @ranveersingh and @aliaabhatt and this one Is a triple whammy... this one is a @karanjohar magnetically drawing you into theatres for sureeeeeeee.”

Ekta Kapoor wrote, “This is it blockbusterrrr. Fun and my favourite Ranveer Singh in in the zone we love him!!!” Kim Sharma called it “outstanding” and said, “definitely time to go back to the theatres”.

JugJugg Jeeyo director Raj Mehta also hailed the writers for coming up with such a story. He said, “It's here!! What a fantastic trailer!! July 28th it is folks!! Congratulations @karanjohar! Please make movies more often! @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh and the entire ensemble is such a riot!! The most important people, the writers! @_ishita_moitra. @shashankkhaitan @gogoroy! Congratulations!! @shaunagautam @simrangursahani and the entire crew! I know the work that went behind this. Congratulations!”

Shanaya Kapoor hailed Karan for the film. “Open your eyes to the magic of @karanjohar... A reminder of the kind of movies we need in our life. A trailer worth a thousand words.. Can't wait to watch this prem kahani #rockyaurraniikipremkahaani,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

