Kareena Kapoor asks ‘where’s my baby' as she poses with son Jeh's empty chair at beach vacation

Actor Kareena Kapoor has posted a new picture from her beach vacation. She took to Instagram Stories and shared a photo of herself at breakfast.

Kareena wore a black bikini top and a blue shirt over it. She completed her look with golden bangles and a pair of large, black sunglasses. Next to her, was her son Jehangir's high chair, although empty. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Where's my baby?" Picture posted by Kareena.

So far, Kareena has not shared any picture of her family from her latest vacation. However, in one picture, her husband Saif Ali Khan and older son Taimur seemed to be playing together in the sea, a long distance away.

This trip comes in quick succession to the one Kareena and her family took in August to celebrate Saif's birthday. Sharing a full family picture from the Maldives, Kareena wrote, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want.” She also celebrated Jeh's six-month birthday there and posted a picture with him. “Love, happiness, and courage to you always. Happy 6 months my life,” she wrote.

After returning from the Maldives, Kareena shot for her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha for a couple of days in Mumbai. She joined co-star Aamir Khan on sets and pictures of them were shared online by paparazzi. Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Kareena was last seen in last year's Angrezi Medium with late actor Irrfan Khan. She then shot for Laal Singh Chaddha in New Delhi while pregnant with her second baby, Jeh. Talking about it she told NDTV, “So, my son is practically in Laal Singh Chaddha. He is in the romantic song with Aamir and me.”