Kareena Kapoor looks intense, wields gun in first look from Singham Again: ‘It’s about time’

Actor Kareena Kapoor gave fans a glimpse of her first look as Avni Bajirao Singham from her upcoming film Singham Again. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kareena re-shared Rohit Shetty's post as he introduced her look from the film. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar jumps from helicopter in new still as he joins Ranveer Singh's Singham Again)

Kareena's 1st look from Singham Again

Kareena Kapoor will be seen as Avni Bajirao Singham in Singham Again.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the picture, Kareena had an intense look as she held a gun pointing at someone in front of her. She had an injury on her forehead and face. Kareena wore a black T-shirt under a blue shirt in the photo. Fire was seen behind her as police gathered around it.

Kareena shares post

Sharing the photo, Kareena captioned it, “It’s about time… (collision emojis) Rejoining forces with the cop verse (oncoming police car emoji)… Singham Again.” Rohit said in the original post, "Meet the strength behind Singham... Avni Bajirao Singham... We first worked together in 2007… 3 blockbusters till now – olmaal Returns Golmaal 3 Singham returns..."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, “And now working on our fourth project... Singham Again...16-year-long association. Nothing has changed, Bebo is still the same, simple, sweet and hardworking.”

Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh also shared the pictures. Ranveer Singh captioned the post, "Fierce!!! The captivating Kareena Kapoor Khan as Avni." Akshay wrote, "Avni Bajirao Singham returns…mess at your own risk!"

About Singham Again

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again also stars Akshay, Ranveer, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff, in the lead roles. Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. The film is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024. It will face a big clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

Singham franchise

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles. It was followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

Kareena's upcoming projects

Kareena will be seen in The Buckingham Murders, helmed by Hansal Mehta. It also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Apart from this, Kareena will also be seen in director Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Singham Again. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar.

Kareena will also be seen in The Crew alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Actor Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a special cameo role in the film. It is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON