Kareena Kapoor binges on biryani sent over by Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush co-star Prabhas. See pic

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram Stories on Saturday night to share a picture of her dinner. She binged on some biryani, sent over by actor Prabhas.

“When Bahubali sends you biryani it's gotta be the best. Thank you Prabhas for this insane meal,” she wrote and added the Adipurush hashtag. Prabhas and Kareena's husband, actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen together in Adipurush, an adaptation of Hindu epic, Ramayana.

Kareena Kapoor's IG story.

In Adipurush, Prabhas plays character inspired by Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon plays Sita while Sunny Singh plays Laxman. Saif plays the antagonist Lankesh, inspired by demon king of Lanka, Ravana.

About teaming up with Saif for the first time, Prabhas had earlier said, “I am excited about working with a talented actor like Saif Ali Khan. To be featuring alongside such a great actor on the big screen is a matter of pride for me.”

The film is directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Prabhas said about the movie, "Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character from our epic specially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.”

The film's writer Manoj Muntashir also shared details about Saif's Lankesh in an interview to Mid-day. “Saif was recently trolled for his remarks about [humanising] Lankesh, but there is nothing offensive in the film. Saif was misunderstood. Raavan is perceived as an all-black figure, but in our film, he will be seen in all his shades. He will be shown as a flamboyant king, who was also cruel and sadistic.” Saif had earlier said that the movie will ‘humanise' Lankesh which earned him the ire of a few sections online.