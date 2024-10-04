Kareena Kapoor dedicates heartfelt birthday post to ‘beautiful sis-in-law' Soha Ali Khan, shares their best pics

Kareena Kapoor often shares pictures with her family on social media. The actor recently penned a sweet birthday post dedicated to her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan. Kareena shared a collage of different photos from family celebrations on her Instagram handle while expressing her love for Soha. (Also read: Soha Ali Khan remembers father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on his death anniversary: ‘I see myself in you’) Kareena Kapoor dedicated a heartfelt birthday post to her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor's birthday wish for Soha Ali Khan

In the reel shared by Kareena, different throwback pictures of the duo can be seen. Many family photos with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore also appeared in the reel. Soha's husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Khan were also seen in the family pictures. Kareena captioned her post as, “smart…funny…loving…caring…workout maniac…gluten free…chocolate cake…beautiful…sister in law…Happy Birthday Soha…Love you lots…(heart emoji).”

Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan Pataudi dropped heart emojis. A fam commented, “Nice beautiful family (hearts and blessing emojis).” Another fan wrote, “Very beautiful family (heart emoji).”

Soha Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's relationship

Soha is the daughter of the late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. She married actor Kunal (Kemmu) on January 25, 2015. Their daughter Inaaya was born on September 29, 2017. Soha's elder brother Saif is married to Kareena. Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012. Their elder son Taimur was born on December 20, 2016, and their younger son Jehangir was born on February 21, 2021.

Soha Ali Khan's acting career

Soha made her acting debut with the Bengali film Iti Srikanta (2004). Her first Hindi movie was Shahid Kapoor-starrer romantic-comedy Dil Maange More (2004). She later featured in films such as Shaadi No. 1 (2005), Antarmahal (2005), Rang De Basanti (2006), Ahista Ahista (2006), Khoya Khoya Chand (2007) and Tum Mile (2009). The actor later worked in films like Midnight's Children (2012), Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns (2013) and Go Goa Gone (2013).