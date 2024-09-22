Soha Ali Khan remembers father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on his death anniversary: ‘I see myself in you’

On legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s death anniversary, his daughter and actor Soha Ali Khan remembered him and paid tribute to her father on social media. Also read: Hard to accept dad’s death: Soha Ali Khan Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, fondly called Tiger, died after battling a lung infection.

In loving memory

On Sunday, Soha took to Instagram to pay a tribute to the memory of her father, who was also referred to as ‘Tiger’ in the world of cricket.

She shared a picture of him in a frame, with a lamp lighting in front of the photograph. One can see the reflection of Soha and her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in the frame. Soha posted the picture with the song, Tears In Heaven, by Eric Clapton.

“I see myself in you (heart emoji),” Soha wrote alongside the picture.

Her Insta fam sent in love to the actor in the comment section. “Sending you so much love . When you have a connection like that . It's never easy & but surely he's always with you,” wrote one user, with another sharing, “Om shanti to him”. Many dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

About Tiger Pataudi

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, fondly called Tiger, died at the age of 70 in 2011 after battling a lung infection. He was regarded as one of the finest captains of the Indian cricket team. He played in 46 Test matches for India between 1961 and 1975, and was captain in 40 of them.

He got married to Sharmila Tagore in 1966. They have three children together - Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan. While Saif and Soha took to their mother's profession and became actors, Saba is a jewellery designer.

On the work front, Soha is known for starring in films such as Dil Maange More, and Rang De Basanti. She has also featured in varied projects including, Ahista Ahista, Tum Mile, Mr Joe B Carvalho, Hush Hush among others. Soha is married to actor Kunal Kemmu and together they have a daughter Inaaya.