Kareena Kapoor, expecting second child with Saif Ali Khan, cradles baby bump while doing yoga poses

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, is keeping fit during her pregnancy through yoga. She took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her yoga session. Dressed in athleisure, she was seen flaunting her baby bump, as she did yoga poses.

In the first post, Kareena was seen wearing a pink sports bra and leggings with a matching jacket. “A little bit of yoga. A little bit of calm,” she captioned the pictures.

Another set of pictures had Kareena stretching. She wore a black long-sleeved crop top and leggings. “Current Mood: Stretched to the max!” she wrote.

Kareena, who is due next month, recently revealed the secret to looking ‘glamorous’ throughout her pregnancy. Responding to a question by an Instagram user about looking appealing with all the baby weight, she gave a shout-out to Poo, her iconic character from Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham aka K3G.

“Because I'm P.H.A.T @freddy_birdy... don't you know?” Kareena told the user, referring to a dialogue from K3G in which P.H.A.T stands for Pretty Hot And Tempting.

Saif and Kareena are already parents to four-year-old Taimur. Like the last time around, she has been active throughout her pregnancy. She has shot for a number of ad campaigns as well as her chat show, What Women Want. She also wrapped up her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the titular role.

Meanwhile, Kareena will soon make her debut as an author with a book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, which will guide mothers-to-be and help them prepare for the months ahead. A statement from the publisher said that it ‘will describe all the medical aspects of pregnancy with a focus on the mother and her symptoms, and include the actress’s tips on everything from managing morning sickness to pregnancy diet, exercise, wellness and preparing a nursery’.

