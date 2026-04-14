Kareena Kapoor gets visibly irritated during outing with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh at Wankhede stadium

Actor Kareena Kapoor stepped out with her family, husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, to enjoy a cricket match at Wankhede Stadium. While the outing appeared cheerful, one clip from the evening has been grabbing attention on social media, showing Kareena seemingly getting irritated. Kareena Kapoor is married to actor Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena spotted in foul mood Kareena was spotted at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening as she attended the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash. The actor was joined by her husband Saif Ali Khan, along with their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, and Saif’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Several videos of the family have been doing the rounds on social media, capturing them in Mumbai Indians jerseys as they cheered for the team. However, one particular clip has also grabbed attention, which shows Kareena seemingly getting into an argument.

In the video, Kareena and her family are seen waiting for the lift at Wankhede Stadium when a crowd of fans quickly gathers around them to take pictures. Amid the chaos, the actor appears visibly irritated and is seen in a tense exchange with someone from her team, though it remains unclear what the argument was about or whether the person was indeed her staff.

At one point, she seems to lose her cool and is heard asking Saif, “What is happening?” The family eventually makes their way into the lift a few minutes later.

After the brief chaos, Kareena was later seen enjoying the match with her family at Wankhede Stadium, appearing far more relaxed. The actor was spotted smiling and soaking in the match as she enjoyed the game.