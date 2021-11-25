Kareena Kapoor gives us balcony envy in latest pic, fan says, ‘beautiful house’

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpses of her yoga workout on Instagram on Thursday. In the photo and video posted by her, Kareena can be seen doing Surya Namaskar in the balcony of her home.

Sharing a photo, Kareena wrote, “Never felt better.” Kareena was captured doing one of the 12 steps of Surya Namaskar. Many fans complimented Kareena in the comments section while many adored her house.

Commenting on the backdrop of Kareena's photo, one person wrote, “Bass aisa he ghar chahiye bhai. (I want a similar house.)” Another one said, “Beautiful house.” In the picture, Kareena's balcony which has black-and-white chequered flooring, made for a regal setting.

Kareena along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their kids shifted from their old home in Fortune Heights to Satguru Sharan in Bandra earlier this year. The house is designed by interior designer Darshini Shah.

Kareena also shared a video, in which she did 108 Surya Namaskars. She captioned it, “108 Surya Namaskars done. Grateful, thankful, and ready to eat my pumpkin pie tonight." Kareena's trainer Anshuka Parwani commented on the video, “Truly truly deserved pie, happy thanksgiving @kareenakapoorkhan you’re the best.”

In a 2020 interview with Cosmopolitan India, Kareena opened up about her passion for yoga. She said, "I incorporated yoga in my lifestyle in 2008, when I was preparing for Tashan. And it has endured within me like a passion. Yoga has been the balancing factor in my life and has helped me achieve equilibrium. I feel, now more than ever, that it is extremely essential to have a balanced diet to strengthen immunity...and calm the mind by embracing yoga in our day-to-day lives,” she added.

Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The comedy-drama was originally slated to release in February 2022. However, it will now release on April 14 next year. The film will also star Aamir Khan and is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood hit Forrest Grump.