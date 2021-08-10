Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor team up for new project, Karisma Kapoor turns cheerleader

Kareena Kapoor has announced her new project and this time, she is teaming up with director Hansal Mehta and producer Ekta Kapoor. On Tuesday, Kareena took to her Instagram and shared a picture of the trio and said, "New beginnings."

Hansal Mehta also shared the same picture on his Instagram account with the caption, "They are incredible women and I’m thrilled to be working with them (and to be in the same frame as them) Looking forward to this journey @kareenakapoorkhan and @ektarkapoor."

Ekta Kapoor too expressed her excitement over the collaboration. "Collaborating with some of the finest and most talented people @kareenakapoorkhan and @hansalmehta … can't wait to begin this exciting journey together!" she said on Instagram.

The posts received love from many, including Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor. The actor took to the comments section of Kareena's post and wrote, "Can’t wait for this," along with a heart and flash emoji. Her best friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora dropped raised hands emojis to show their support. On the other hand, Abhinav Sinha wrote "Zindabaad" in Hindi on Hansal's post about the project.

The yet-to-be-titled project marks Kareena's first venture following the birth of her second son Jeh Ali Khan. The actor has Laal Singh Chaddha in the making. She will be seen sharing the screen with Aamir Khan for the second time, after 3 Idiots. She had also signed Karan Johar's Takht before the pandemic began. However, the film seems to have been put on the backburner for now.

Meanwhile, Hansal recently announced he will be working with Kartik Aaryan on an action-drama film Captain India. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and actor-turned-producer Harman Baweja, the film is inspired by India’s one of the biggest and most successful rescue missions from a war-torn country.

The poster was released last month in which Kartik sported a pilot uniform. Talking about the film, Hansal said, "Captain India which is inspired by true events will revisit a moment in time where a man goes beyond his own pain and suffering to save thousands."

