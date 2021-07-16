Kareena Kapoor is feeling the Friday night vibes in latest selfie. See pic

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan treated fans to a new selfie on Instagram on Friday night. The actor seemed to be in a 'colourful' mood as she put on a party filter on her picture.

In the photo, Kareena is seen with her hair poker straight and her eyes decked with kohl. Sharing the photo, she wrote on it, "Friday night" and added a heart emoji.





Kareena recently launched her first book, a pregnancy guide titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. Sharing the book's cover earlier this week, she wrote, "I can’t believe that I actually agreed to write this book… but here it is. We all have our own unique experiences as expectant mothers, but there are some similarities and with this book, I’m sharing my experiences and learnings, and hope that in some way this will help you on your journey towards motherhood. Carrying both my babies has been the most special time in my life, and I am excited to share the moments and memories with you."

Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan and they are parents to mother to four year old Taimur and five-month-old Jeh. The latter's name was revealed to the world by Kareena's father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor.

Speaking to ANI, Randhir revealed that Kareena and Saif's younger son has been named Jeh and added that the name was finalised "about a week ago." They welcomed Jeh on February 21 this year. Kareena delivered the baby at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and had kept the details of his name as also his pictures away from the media glare.

Kareena, whose last movie was Angrezi Medium, will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha, co-starring Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump. Apart from Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena is also a part of ace filmmaker Karan Johar's period epic Takht.