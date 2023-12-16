Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar smile big as Taimur Ali Khan performs at school event. Watch

After viral performance videos of Aaradhya and AbRam, a new one featuring Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan from Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day has surfaced. Taimur was among many kids, who performed on the school's function. Seeing him on stage, Kareena and Karan Johar turned into his biggest cheerleaders. Also read: Aaradhya Bachchan delivers impressive performance on annual day Kareena Kapoor enjoying Taimur Ali Khan's school performance.

Taimur performs on annual day

The video features Taimur dancing to the song Nachde Ne Saare with his group. All the kids are seen decked up in colourful looks. Taimur stole the limelight in a bright traditional outfit with half fluorescent and pink colours.

Taimur also sported makeup for his performance. He was also seemingly joined by Karan Johar's son Yash Johar as he was papped in a similar outfit. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha was also most likely a part of the same performance, going by her traditional outfit as seen in paparazzi pictures.

Kareena and Karan Johar cheer for kids

Seeing Taimur and Yash perform on stage, Kareena and Karan Johar recorded the dance on their phones with their biggest smiles. Kareena and Karan, who are close friends, were seated next to each other in the audience. Close to them, Gauri Khan was also spotted.

The Khan family

Gauri arrived for the annual day celebration with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. Gauri's mother Savita Chhibber was also seen at the venue as AbRam performed a skit. The little one left his parents proud with his skit. He also struck his father Shah Rukh's iconic pose during the play.

However, AbRam wasn't the only one winning hearts at the school event. It was Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan who stunned everyone with her dramatic performance for a musical play. Several more visuals from the Friday event have now gone viral.

More celebs at school event

Other celebs at the event were Dabboo Ratnani and his family, designer and Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal, Vidya Balan and Agastya Nanda among others. Hema Malini was also seen arriving for the school event in photos and videos shared by photographers on social media.

