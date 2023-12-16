Aaradhya Bachchan delivers impressive performance on annual day, proud mom Aishwarya Rai records the moment. Watch

Aaradhya Bachchan joined many students of her school and took part in a musical drama at the annual day celebration of her school. The event was attended by several Bollywood celebrities and their kids who study at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. A video from the event has now gone viral, featuring Aishwarya Rai happy and impressed by her daughter Aaradhya's act. Also read: Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan shut down separation rumours with joint appearance at school event Aishwarya Rai at Aaradhya Bachchan's school event,

Aaradhya Bachchan's annual day performance

In the video, Aaradhya is dressed as an evil character in a dramatic look. She took to the stage and delivered her lines in English with much confidence. The 12-year-old also shook a leg on a song which was a part of the skit.

Aishwarya Rai cheers for Aaradhya

Among the audience, an impressed Aishwarya Rai was seen smiling and recording the video on her phone. She was seated next to nephew Agastya Nanda who enjoyed the show beside The Archies co-star Suhana Khan. Aishwarya's mother Brindya Rai was seen happily smiling throughout the show.

Internet reacts to Aaradhya video

Reacting to Aaradhya's performance, fans have hailed the star kid. Commenting on the video, shared on Instagram, someone wrote, “Her voice resembles with mama.” “She's Just awesome,” added another. One more commented, “Bro, she is Aishwarya and Abhishek's daughter! She is full of talent.”

The event was attended by many members of the Bachchan family. Aishwarya arrived in a car with her mother Brindya Rai. Abhishek Bachchan was seen reaching the venue with his father Amitabh Bachchan and Agastya.

For the event, Aishwarya wore a black and golden suit, with high heels. She also paired it with a matching bag. Abhishek, on the other hand, looked handsome in a navy blue shirt, matching pants and sneakers. Amitabh Bachchan opted for a colourful jacket, pants and shoes. Agastya Nanda wore a beige jacket over a white T-shirt, denim and shoes.

Others at the event

Several other celebrities, such as Karan Johar and his twins, Yash and Roohi, Kareena Kapoor and her son Taimur Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor with son Zain and daughter Misha were seen outside the event venue. Shah Rukh Khan and his family arrived to cheer for AbRam Khan who also performed at the annual day celebration.

