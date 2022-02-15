Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor visit Randhir Kapoor on birthday, Anissa Malhotra pulls Jeh’s cheeks. See pics

Actor-sisters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, along with their mother Babita visited their father Randhir Kapoor on his birthday at his Mumbai home. While Kareena was accompanied by sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh), Karisma arrived with her daughter Samaira Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Armaan Jain, his wife Anissa Malhotra, Aadar Jain and his rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria were also seen at Randhir's residence. In the pictures, Karisma was seen carrying Jeh in her arms. Anissa can be seen adorably pulling Jehangir's cheeks outside the residence.

On Randhir's special occasion, Kareena Kapoor wore a red and white full-sleeve top with black pants. She tied her hair back and wore dark glasses. She posed for the pictures with Taimur who sported a blue sweatshirt and pants. Karisma and Babita opted for neutral toned ethnic wear, while Samaira was dressed in casuals.

Kareena Kapoor wore a red and white full-sleeve top with black pants.

Karisma carried Jeh in her arms.

Karisma, Samaira, Babita and Kunal Kapoor.

Armaan Jain, his wife Anissa Malhotra, Aadar Jain and his rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria.

Neetu Kapoor was also seen.

Earlier in the day, Karisma had shared a video montage featuring her family members on Instagram. Sharing it, she had written, "Always stay young at heart my papa. Happy 75th birthday! We love you so much, you're the best. #YehJawaniHaiDewani."

Kareena too had shared an old picture of their parents on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday to the best man in the world...papa...My Father, My Sweet Father, Best Nana to Samu, Kiu, Tim Tim, and Jeh Baba." Randhir is the eldest son of late filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

Randhir and Babita are grandparents to Taimur and Jeh, Kareena and her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan's sons, and also to Karisma's children--Samaira and Kiaan. Kareena, Saif, Karisma, Taimur and Jeh often visit Randhir at his home.

Kareena will be seen next with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which will release in April this year. The film is based on Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. The film also features Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, among others. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha releases on April 14.

