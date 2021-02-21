Kareena Kapoor Khan and her baby boy receive abundant love from Neetu Singh and Amrita Arora

It is celebration time at the Kapoor-Khan household as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on Sunday. The couple, who turned parents to Taimur Ali Khan a little over four years ago, have welcomed another son. Kareena's aunt Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture from the family's recent get-together, featuring Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor, and wished the actor on becoming a mother again.

"Congratulations (Kareena) and Saif one more addition to the cuties," Neetu said, adding a heart and a heart-eyes emoji. Apart from family, Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora also took to her Instagram Stories and congratulated Kareena and Saif. Sharing an old picture of the couple, Amrita said, "Congratulations my love."

Neha Dhupia also wished the couple and the family. "Congratulations @KareenaKapoorKhan and #SaifAliKhan n little Taimur." She added, "Best news ever."

Meanwhile, Karisma couldn't contain her excitement over becoming an aunt again. She took to Instagram and shared a childhood photo featuring Kareena and their father Randhir Kapoor.

Dia Mirza dropped a number of heart emojis to shower Karisma and Kareena with love. Maheep Kapoor also dropped a series of heart emojis and congratulated Karisma on becoming an aunt again. Her comment read, "Congratulations masi."

Paparazzi spotted Karisma join her parents Randhir and Babita along with Taimur and Saif to visit Kareena at the hospital on Sunday. Kareena is admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai. Speaking about Kareena and the baby, Randhir told Times of India, "Both Kareena and the baby are doing well. I have not seen my grandson yet but I have spoken to Kareena and she's told me she's alright, and the baby is healthy, too. I am very happy, in fact, over the moon to become a grandfather again. I am eager to see the little one. I am already praying for his well-being."

He also added that Taimur is thrilled to be an older brother.