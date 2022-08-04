Kareena Kapoor Khan hails Alia Bhatt brave for embracing motherhood early

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to welcome her cousin Ranbir Kapoor’s first child with Alia Bhatt. Alia and Ranbir announced their pregnancy in late June. Talking about Ranbir and Alia, Kareena recently lauded Alia’s decision to start her family at the peak of her career in Bollywood. (Also read: Alia Bhatt reacts to question about whether she is fit to work during pregnancy)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia and Ranbir dated for years before tying the knot in April this year. Two months after their wedding, Alia Bhatt took everyone by surprise with the news of her pregnancy. She shared a picture from an ultrasound session with Ranbir and said, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” She was soon criticised by many social media users for risking her career and embracing motherhood at a young age. “Ranbir bhai khud ka career toh nhi bana paya.. iska bhi kha gya (Ranbir has destroyed Alia’s career),” wrote a troll. “Is this a promotion for Brahmastra,” added another regarding Alia-Ranbir’s upcoming film.

Reacting to opinions around Alia’s choice, Kareena Kapoor told Midday, “I think it’s the bravest and coolest decision for Alia. She is promoting her film, looking ravishing as ever. There is no bigger star than her today, and I am not being biased because she is a part of my family. I am saying this because she is a spectacular actor. After delivery, she will go on to do the best of films. She has stood up for the most beautiful [feeling], which is, ‘I want to have a child with the man I love.’ She wants to experience the most beautiful thing in life, and I love her more for that. I am her fan.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Much like Kareena who worked throughout her pregnancies, Alia is also keeping herself with work during her first pregnancy. During the promotion of her next Darlings, Alia clarified that she needs no rest as she is healthy to work. “Agar aap fit ho, healthy ho, fine ho toh koi rest lene ki zarurat hai hi nahi. Kaam karna mujhe sukoon deta hai, meri passion hai (If you’re fit and healthy, you don’t need to rest during pregnancy. Work gives me peace, acting is my passion) It keeps my heart, my soul everything alive and charged. Toh main toh matlab 100 saal ki umar tak kaam karungi (I will work till I am 100 years old),” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON