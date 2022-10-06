Kareena Kapoor Khan starts filming for Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor’s film in London, reveals new look

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan reached London for her next film with Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor. On Thursday, she dropped a glimpse of her new avatar for the film as she commenced the shoot. She wrote on Instagram, “Day 1 Film number 67 or 68? Chalo (let's go) guys let’s do this.” Also read: Kareena Kapoor gets scared as fan invades her personal space at airport

In the picture, Kareena was flaunting her red hair in minimal make-up against the sunlight. She was wearing a long and dark jacket as she leaned against a wall. She posed next to a luggage and it appeared to be associated with her character from the untitled project. After she shared the photo, Masaba Gupta, Karisma Kapoor and Zahan Kapoor among others cheered for her in the comment section.

Earlier, Kareena posted a mirror selfie while getting ready in a vanity studio. She said that it was for Day 1 of a project and tagged Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor. While not much has been revealed about the film, it’s reportedly going to be a murder mystery. It’s directed by Hansal Mehta and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Motion Pictures.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Stories.

Besides this, the actor also marked the birthday of her go-to makeup artist Mickey Contractor with a behind-the-scene photo from London. It featured her and Mickey on a film set. It read, “Happy birthday My Micks…Birthday in London yayyy…”

Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also marked her reunion with Mona Singh after 3 Idiots, however, it did not perform well at the box office. Besides the Hansal Mehta directorial, Kareena will be next marking her OTT debut with the Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

