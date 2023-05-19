Kareena Kapoor leaves a hilarious comment on Tabu's Insta pic, wants to know all ‘chai pe charcha’

It seems like Kareena Kapoor is missing out on some tea from her co-star Tabu from the set of her upcoming film The Crew. As Tabu posted a black and white picture of herself with a coffee mug on Instagram, Kareena posted a quirky comment to ask whether she is missing out on any ‘chai pe charcha’. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor owns the desi look as she steps out with son Taimur Ali Khan. Watch) Kareena Kapoor left a hilarious comment on co-star Tabu's recent Instagram post.

Tabu took to Instagram to post a black and white picture of herself on Instagram with a coffee mug. Kareena then took to the comments and wrote, "Mere bina chai pe charche ho rahi he (Without me what is this tea going on)... (red heart emoticons) where are the biscuits? (laughing face emoticon)." Tabu reacted to Kareena's hilarious comment and said, "(laughing face emoticons) waiting to come to set to take from you."

Kareena Kapoor commented on Tabu's post.

Kareena is currently shooting for The Crew, which also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles. Billed as a comedy of errors and mishaps set in the struggling airline industry, The Crew is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. The official synopsis of the film states that it is about three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, destiny leads them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies.

The poster was first shared by Vogue India in November last year, which had Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti-- all dressed in black-- coming together and posing for the camera. Rhea Kapoor also shared the same poster on Instagram and said, "After three years of dreaming, writing, planning I present to you with @ektarkapoor on the November Cover of @vogueindia our ‘dream cast’ which is now a reality. ‘The Crew’ starring @tabutiful @kareenakapoorkhan and @kritisanon starts shoot February 2023. Directed by @rajoosworld written by @nidsmehra and Mehul Suri.”

In January, Diljit Dosanjh also joined the cast of The Crew. In a statement, Rhea shared the team is thrilled to have Diljit on board. She stated, “We are thrilled to have Diljit join the cast considering his discerning eye for quality projects. This film has always had a special destiny, it's unlike any entertainer you have seen before. The cast and I are excited to provide audiences with an exciting and memorable cinema experience.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON