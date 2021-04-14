Kareena Kapoor looks gorgeous in this throwback pic, flaunts a perfect jawline. See here

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is missing the days from her fashion fitting sessions. On Wednesday, she shared a throwback picture from when she walked the ramp at a major fashion week, yearning for those days.

Sharing it as her Instagram Stories, she wrote: "Miss this Tan." The picture had originally been shared by fashion stylist and entrepreneur Tanya Ghavri, who had written: "Throwback o lfw fitting from a what feels like eons ago! Dont know anyone who looks this flawless at fittings @kareenakapoorkhan @amitaaggarwalofficial." On display, apart from her svelte figure, is her perfect jawline.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Kareena took a break from work some time last year when she was pregnant with her second child. She completed her bit in Aamir Khan's next, Laal Singh Chaddha and then went on maternity leave. Kareena gave birth to her son in February this year.

After wrapping up her film, she had written: "And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew... @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again.."

Some time, in late March, she returned to her gym. Pictures of her were shared by paparazzi.

Kareena and Saif have been discreet with their second child, not revealing either his name or his face. Speaking about not having decided on the child's name, Kareena had told Neha Dhupia on her show, What Women Want: "After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise."