Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Neetu Kapoor party with Manish Malhotra; gorge on treats, share selfies
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Neetu Kapoor party with Manish Malhotra; gorge on treats, share selfies

Actors Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others were at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's home on Tuesday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 07:14 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu Kapoor were at Manish Malhotra's home for a get-together.

Actors Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor with Malaika Arora, flocked to fashion designer Manish Malhotra's home on Tuesday for a get-together. All of them later took to Instagram to share pictures from the meetup.

Manish shared a group picture with Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Amrita Arora. Karisma and Kareena twinned in black midi-length dresses while Malaika was seen in a bright red tracksuit. Her sister Amrita kept it simple with a black T-shirt and blue jeans. Manish Malhotra was seen in a printed white shirt and blue jeans.

Sharing a selfie, Manish wrote, "#athome #lunch with the fabulous girls." Actor Ronit Roy gave Manish a compliment. "Your hair bruh! Your hair!!!! I’m so jealous. Lotsa love," he wrote. A fan wrote, "Nice best friends" while many others praised Karisma's look in the picture.

Manish Malhotra with his guests.

Karisma posted a picture of Manish with all the dessert items he had served to his guests. There was a cake, a strawberry pudding and more treats. He was seen sitting on a sofa, posing for photos. Karisma called him an 'eternal poser' while Malaika called him the 'sweetest host'.

Later, Manish also hosted actor Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to dinner. All three of them posed for selfies in black outfits.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kareena was greeted by the paparazzi as she arrived at Manish's house. As she tried to enter his home, she asked the paparazzi where the doorbell was. The photographers rang the bell for her and she thanked by removing her mask and posing for some photos.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra shows off her space buns in new selfie, fan calls her Mickey Mouse. See here

Kareena Kapoor and Manish Malhotra have long been good friends. He has designed outfits for her in many Bollywood movies and even for important events in her personal life.

Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor karisma kapoor malaika arora manish malhotra neetu kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor asks 'bell kahan hai' after getting stuck outside Manish Malhotra's home, paparazzi help. Watch

PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 05:39 PM IST
lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor sets the temperature soaring in a sleeveless black dress

PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 02:53 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa shares first air-to-air pics of supersonic shock wave interaction in flight

This Netflix India post about Friends will make you want to watch the show again

Curious cat investigates new toy, it doesn't go quite as planned. Watch video

Farah Khan posts cute video of ‘little Miss FOMO’. See who she’s talking about
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP