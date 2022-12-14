Kareena Kapoor, Mira Rajput share pics from same event: their kids' sports day

Actor Kareena Kapoor shared pictures of her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan and their elder son Taimur Ali Khan from a race competition held recently. Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Kareena posted the photos seemingly from a Sports Day event held in Taimur's school. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor is joined by Jehangir Ali Khan during her yoga session, fans find it 'adorable')

In one of the pictures, Saif Ali Khan stood in a line along with several other people in a field as he looked in front of him. Kareena captioned the post, "Father's race swag dekho (Look at father's race swag) (red heart emoji)."

In the second picture, Taimur, filmmaker Karan Johar's son Yash along with several other children stood on a field wearing uniform--blue T-shirt, navy blue pants, white socks and black shoes. They struck different poses as they got ready for a race.

Kareena wrote, "They got the pose right (laughing and red heart emojis). Go my loves go (red heart emoji)." She also tagged Karan and the Instagram account of Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Karan reshared the post on his Instagram Stories with laughing and red heart emojis.

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput also shared pictures on her Instagram Stories from the same event. Sharing several photos after winning medals, Mira wrote, "#mamacitas!" and "the family that collected medals!". She was dressed in blue sweatshirt and black tights.

Mira also shared a photo of Karan holding a 'Certificate of Honour' awarded to his daughter Roohi Johar. In the picture, Karan held the medal in his mouth as he posed for the camera. The filmmaker wore a sweatshirt and dark sunglasses. Sharing the post, Mira wrote, "Proud Papa (star emoji)" and tagged Karan.

Mira also added the song Papa Kahte Hain from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak as the background music. Karan shared Mira's photo from the event as she stood with a person holding two certificates. Karan wrote, "Gold standard!"

Karan will treat fans to his next film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, as he makes his comeback as a director after seven years. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023. It stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film. She was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

