Kareena Kapoor steps out in animal print outfit; parties with Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Arjun Kapoor. Watch

Kareena Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai on Friday night in an animal print top as she headed for a party. Also spotted at the party were actors Arjun Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza. (Also read: Annoyed Saif Ali Khan tells paparazzi ‘humare bedroom mein aajaiye’. Watch)

Kareena wore a brown and beige animal print top and black pants, and carried a green sling bag. As the paparazzi followed her outside the party venue, she waved to the photographers and then made her way to her car. Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza were also spotted as they made their way out from the party and went towards their car.

Riteish kept it simple with a black hoodie, whereas Genelia was seen in an orange top and black pants. The couple held hands and posed for the media outside the venue. The actors have co-starred in films such as Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and Lai Bhaari. They also shared screen space in the song Dhuvun Taak from Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi film Mauli.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who attended designer Gaurav Gupta's store opening in Mumbai, was also seen arriving at the party in the same outfit. He was seen in a shimmery black jacket, white shirt and a pair of black trousers. He also wore sunglasses. A the store launch, Arjun had posed alongside actor and social media personality Uorfi Javed.

Recently, Kareena was spotted with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan, who seemed annoyed after the paparazzi constantly following them around. In a video that has been widely shared on fan and paparazzi pages, Saif said to the photographers following him and Kareena as they made their way to their Mumbai apartment, "Aisa kariye aap humare bedroom mein aa jaiye (Do one thing, come to our bedroom).” A few photographers then said ‘nahi, nahi (no, no)’. Saif then waved to the paparazzi and shut the entrance door of the building's lobby behind him.

