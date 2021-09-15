Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor promises to 'celebrate soon', Alia Bhatt says 'miss you' as they wish Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on birthday
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor promises to 'celebrate soon', Alia Bhatt says 'miss you' as they wish Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on birthday

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to wish Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her birthday. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 03:12 PM IST
Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor wished Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turned a year older on Wednesday. Wishing her on her special day were Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Kareena took to her Instagram Stories to share a throwback picture from their childhood and wrote: “Happy Birthday gorgeous Ridz. Celebrate soon.” She tagged Riddhima with the post.

Alia Bhatt too posted a throwback picture with Riddhima and her mom Soni Razdan and wrote: "Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Love you rids! May all your dreams and wishes come true! Miss you."

Riddhima's other cousin, actor Karisma Kapoor, too wished her. She too posted a picture with her cousins Riddhima and Nitasha Nanda and wished Neetu Kapoor's daughter: "Happy birthday Ridzz!"

 

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also received birthday wishes from her cousin Karisma Kapoor.
RELATED STORIES

Riddhima jetted off to Udaipur with her mother Neetu Kapoor, husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara. The family celebrated her birthday with a quiet dinner at their hotel and shared pictures and videos from there.

Missing from the celebrations was Ranbir Kapoor. According to a report in a leading daily, the actor was busy with back-to-back shoots. He was recently in Delhi for the shoot of his upcoming film with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan.

Riddhima recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show along with her mom Neetu. Speaking on the show, she revealed how her brother Ranbir would steal her clothes and present them to his girlfriends.

Also read: Inside Riddhima Kapoor's birthday celebration: Neetu, Bharat Sahni and Samara enjoy quiet dinner in Udaipur. See pics

Kapil had asked Riddhima: "We read a report that when you were studying in London, Ranbir would steal a lot of your stuff and give it to his girlfriends." Replying to him, Riddhima had said: "I came back from London during the holidays and his friend (which Neetu corrected as 'girlfriend')... girlfriend... came home. She was wearing a top and I thought I have been looking for this top for so long. I later realised he was stealing my stuff and giving it to her."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor alia bhatt riddhima kapoor sahni
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Navya roots for breaking period stigma with Kim's Met Gala look meme. See pic

When Salman Khan said he would have ‘line’ of kids: ‘Visualise mat karna’. Watch

Hrithik Roshan enjoys a ‘lazy breakfast date’ with his mom, fans shower love

Shahid says 'oho looking good' as Ishaan shares Pippa's first look. See post
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP