Kareena Kapoor arrives at the airport with Saif Ali Khan, Jehangir but Taimur steals limelight in his stylish outfit

Actor Kareena Kapoor and her family remain favourites among paparazzi. On Saturday, she was snapped arriving at Mumbai airport. She was accompanying her husband Saif Ali Khan with their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on baby no. 3 rumours)

Kareena, Saif and Taimur twinned in blue denim pants of the same shade. The 1-year and 6-months old Jeh appeared to be sleeping in the arms of his nanny as the family reached the airport terminal. While Kareena wore a white t-shirt with a white jacket to finish her jeans look, Saif opted for a casual blue t-shirt as they jetted off to an unknown destination.

Taimur, on the other, is stealing hearts on the internet as he got down from the car in a pink checkered shirt and denim pants. He was seen sitting on Saif’s lap. He also sported a cap and sneakers. Reacting to his appearance, a fan wrote, “Taimur so cute lol his look u can tell he really hates the paparazzi.” “Taimur is whole mood,” added another one in reference to his uninterested expressions for the media. Someone also compared him with Saif and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim and commented, “Taimur is starting to look like Ibrahim when he was small.”

Kareena and Saif were blessed with Taimur in 2016 after tying the knot in 2012. Later, they welcomed Jeh in 2021. Much like their popularity, Jeh and Taimur too have become a sensation on the internet.

Talking about media craze around Taimur and Jeh, Kareena told India Today, “Today, even my son (Taimur) asks me 'Why are they taking my pictures? You guys are famous and I am not'. He understands that. And I don't know why people don't. He (Taimur) said, 'I am not famous' and I said 'Yes, you are not. You have a long way to go. You are just a kid.' He knows that. And people should know that.”

