Kareena Kapoor reveals Taimur was an 'abrupt Caesarean', she had 'literally no milk for 14 days'

Kareena Kapoor has, as promised, written candidly about her two pregnancies in her recently released self-help book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. After speaking to Karan Johar at the book launch event about how different her two pregnancies were, she wrote about them in more detail in the book.

Kareena Kapoor was quoted as having written, "Taimur was an abrupt Caesarean. I literally had no milk for over 14 days. I was completely dry." She added, "My mom and my nurse would be hovering by my side, pressing at my boobs and wondering why 'it' wasn't happening."

However, it was different during Jeh's birth. She wrote, according to Pinkvilla, "(During Jeh's birth), I had much better flow and did manage to nurse him. I'll admit it - breastfeeding him (and doing it exclusively for a few weeks) felt like an achievement!"

Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, welcomed their second son, Jehangir, earlier this year. They also have a four-year-old boy, Taimur. Previously, at the launch event, Kareena had admitted that while her first pregnancy went smoothly, her second was more 'difficult'.

“This pregnancy was extremely difficult compared to Taimur’s, which was a breeze. I had loved it, enjoyed it and that gave me the courage to do it again. But this was different. I had bouts where I would sit down and think, ‘I don’t think I can do this, don’t think anything is going to be okay,’" she said. Kareena also noted that Covid-19 impacted her mental health and that she was afraid of stepping outdoors during her final trimester.

Kareena was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, which was the final film of the late Irrfan Khan's career. She will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump. Earlier this week, she also signed on to star in and co-produce a new film directed by Hansal Mehta.