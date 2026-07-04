Kareena Kapoor cheers for Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Alpha: ‘Love seeing women front and centre’

Shiv Rawail’s debut film, Alpha, from the YRF spy universe, hit screens on Friday to a lukewarm response. However, the film held up decently at the box office on its opening day. Actor Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram on Saturday to share her review of the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer, praising their ‘girl power’.

Kareena Kapoor on Alpha

Kareena Kapoor was all praise for Alia Bhatt's recent release, Alpha.

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Kareena posted a still from Alpha featuring Alia and Sharvari on her Instagram Stories on Saturday. Writing that the lead actors were ‘killing it’, she also stated that she loved women taking centre stage in an action film. The actor wrote: “Killing it @aliaabhatt @sharvari. Love seeing women front and centre in an action film. Here's to girl power @iambobbydeol @anilskapoor @yrf.” Neither Alia nor Sharvari have responded to her post at the time of writing.

Kareena Kapoor's review of Alpha.

Kareena was also supportive when the teaser of Alpha was released. She posted it on her social media, writing, “Alia on (fire emojis) @aliabhatt.” She added, “Absolutely loved it guys,” tagging Anil, Bobby, Sharvari and others. Several others, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal, praised the film’s teaser. Celebs such as Prabhas also praised the trailer.

Karan Johar on Alpha

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{{^usCountry}} On Saturday, Karan Johar also posted about Alpha on his Instagram Stories, discussing the film’s box-office performance. Despite the film collecting ₹17.42 crore worldwide on its opening day, the lowest in the franchise, he wrote, “When footfalls are a challenge ALPHA takes a solid start! It emphasises many things ... the audience is way above online negativity and they are the true warriors.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Saturday, Karan Johar also posted about Alpha on his Instagram Stories, discussing the film’s box-office performance. Despite the film collecting ₹17.42 crore worldwide on its opening day, the lowest in the franchise, he wrote, “When footfalls are a challenge ALPHA takes a solid start! It emphasises many things ... the audience is way above online negativity and they are the true warriors.” {{/usCountry}}

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He also added, “.... the stardom and theatrical pull and unquestionable talent of Alia Bhatt and the impact of a big screen spectacle is undebatable and that YRF has a continued franchise and an endeavour to create theatrical tentpole experiences that need our applause and not any toxicity! So please relax and celebrate that the cinemas are breathing!!! Go watch ALPHA and stop doom scrolling !!”

About Alpha

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Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail in his feature film debut and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. It is based on a story penned by Uday Chopra. It tells the story of a highly trained assassin raised in isolation by a rogue soldier. When she finds out the truth about her past, she fights back against him. The film received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and audiences alike.