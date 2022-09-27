Kareena Kapoor reviews Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, calls it 'blockbuster': 'Best film, best actors'

Actor Kareena Kapoor has given her review of the upcoming film Vikram Vedha. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a poster of Vikram Vedha featuring her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan, who have lead roles in the film. (Also Read | Rakesh Roshan says he’s watched Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha: ‘My first reaction was...’)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena wrote, "Best film. Best actors. Best story, Best directors. What a film (red heart and fire emojis). Blockbuster." She also added the hashtag Saif Ali Khan and tagged Hrithik Roshan and the rest of the cast and crew members of the film.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a poster of Vikram Vedha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hrithik's father, film producer-director Rakesh Roshan also gave his review of the film. Sharing a poster of the film on Instagram, he wrote, "Saw Vikram Vedha TERRIFIC credit to the director, actors and the team Wow!" Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "It's gonna be the biggest hit of the year, sir." Another person commented, "Always giving their best sir." "It's a sure shot blockbuster," read a comment.

Hrithik's father, film producer-director Rakesh Roshan also gave his review of the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vikram Vedha is a remake of the 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The neo-noir action crime thriller, based on the Indian folktale Vikram aur Betaal, tells the story of a tough police officer Vikram (Saif), who sets out to track down an equally tough gangster (Hrithik).

Vikram Vedha is directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, who also helmed the original film. Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production, the movie is set to be released on September 30.

Fans saw Kareena in the recently released film Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film, based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in lead roles. Apart from that, she is also a part of director Hansal Mehta's next film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON