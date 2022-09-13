Rakesh Roshan says he’s watched Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha: ‘My first reaction was...’

Rakesh Roshan has watched son Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming film Vikram Vedha, and recently shared in an interview that he was ‘amazed’ when he’d watched the film’s teaser on a small monitor in the editing room. The filmmaker said the action-drama was ‘very intelligently presented’, and both Hrithik and his Vikram Vedha co-star, Saif Ali Khan, have ‘done a tremendous job’. Read more: Hrithik Roshan will show no mercy as Saif Ali Khan is out to hunt him down. Watch Vikram Vedha teaser

Hrithik and Saif will be seen together for the first time onscreen in Vikram Vedha, the Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name. The film’s trailer was recently released, weeks after its teaser dropped. Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan praised filmmaker duo Pushkar-Gayatri for presenting the film’s plot ‘in a very novel way’. The story of Vikram Vedha is based on an Indian folktale, Vikram aur Betaal, and also stars Radhika Apte.

“I have seen Vikram Vedha and it’s a very intelligently presented script which shows that the director duo (Pushkar-Gayatri) has worked very hard. They have presented the plot in a very novel way. Both actors (Hrithik and Saif) have done a tremendous job,” Rakesh told Bollywood Hungama.

Rakesh also shared his take on the Vikram Vedha teaser, and how he wanted to watch the movie based on just the short clip. “When I saw the teaser of Vikram Vedha, I was amazed and my first reaction was that I have to see this movie. And this was my reaction though I saw the promo alone on a small monitor in the editing room. And as per the comments I have seen, the audience has also reacted the same way. So, your trailer needs to pack a punch, as it showcases your film,” Rakesh said.

In the film, while Saif Ali Khan plays a determined police officer, named Vikram, Hrithik plays a ruthless gangster, called Vedha. Directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, Vikram Vedha also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in key roles. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, and was also directed by the Pushkar and Gayatri.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON