Kareena Kapoor's first post after delivery is dedicated to Saif Ali Khan. Check it out

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared the first poster for Saif Ali Khan's upcoming movie, Bhoot Police. This her first post on Instagram after she welcomed her second baby on Sunday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor has shared a post dedicated to her husband Saif Ali Khan's upcoming movie, Bhoot Police.

Actor Kareena Kapoor is back home from the hospital after welcoming her second baby on Sunday. She was spotted leaving the hospital with the newborn, her husband Saif Ali Khan, and their son Taimur on Tuesday and one of the first things she did was hype Saif's upcoming movie, Bhoot Police.

Kareena took to Instagram to share the first poster for the movie, starring Saif alongside Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam, about a foursome that hunts ghosts.

Sharing the poster, Kareena wrote, "Get ready to scream with laughter! #BhootPolice arrives on 10th sept. #NewNormalIsParanormal #SaifAliKhan @arjunkapoor @jacquelinef143 @yamigautam @jaavedjaaferi @RameshTaurani @akshaipuri @pavankirpalani @jaya.taurani @tips #12thStreetEntertainment #BhootPolice."

Kareena often hypes Saif's projects on her own page as Saif is not on social media.

Also read: Zack Snyder will not be paid for his cut of Justice League

Kareena's fans took her post as an opportunity to congratulate the family on the baby's birth. "Love u so much... be safe and be happy always," one person wrote. "Congratulations ma'am," wrote another.

Bhoot Police was initially announced in 2019 with Saif, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film will mark Saif's first collaboration with Arjun and Yami.

The cast shot for the film in Himachal Pradesh. Kareena and Taimur even accompanied Saif on the film's shoot in Dharamshala. The team also shot some portions in Mumbai.

