Kareena Kapoor's London summer trip includes 'messy Gelato' sessions with son Taimur. See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor on Saturday shared several pictures as she and her elder son Taimur Ali Khan posed for their 'messy Gelato series'. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena posted photos as she and Taimur held ice cream cones. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor can't stop laughing at Taimur Ali Khan's hilarious expressions)

In the first photo, Kareena tried to take a spoonful of the ice cream as she looked at it. Taimur Ali Khan spilt some of his dessert and checked his feet as ice cream drops were seen on his leg and on the pavement. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "The messy Gelato series with Tim (laughing and heart eyes emojis)."

In the second photo, Kareena showed Taimur how to take a spoonful of ice cream from the cone as he looked intently. Taimur imitated his mother in the next picture as Kareena looked at him and smiled.

The last photo showed Kareena trying to suppress a smile as Taimur ate his ice cream from his cone. She added a 'fabulous' sticker to the post. In the photos, Kareena wore a yellow shirt, matching shorts and shoes. She also wore dark sunglasses and carried a bag. Taimur wore a sleeveless T-shirt, black shorts and shoes.

Kareena, her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan and their children Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan have been in the UK for the last few weeks. They have been meeting friends and family members in London. They have also been travelling all over the country.

Recently, they went to The Oval stadium to watch the India-England ODI cricket match. Saif also met West Indies' legendary cricketer Gordon Greenidge. Sharing the photo, Kareena captioned the post, "Genius" and added a red heart emoji to it. She also posted a picture of Taimur, who happily posed for the camera. "My first match (red heart emoji) India vs England (red heart emoji)," Kareena wrote alongside the image.

In another picture, Taimur sat next to his father and Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan Raj Kapoor. While Saif smiled looking towards the field, Taimur made a face. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "What are you doing Tim?"

Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on August 11. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

