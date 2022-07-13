Even Kareena Kapoor can't stop laughing at Taimur Ali Khan's hilarious expressions in new pic: ‘What are you doing Tim?'

Kareena Kapoor has shared a glimpse of son Taimur Ali Khan's expressions as he watched his first cricket match in London. India played against England and defeated the hosts by 10 wickets on Tuesday. Kareena and husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, took Taimur to watch the match at Kennington Oval in London. Also read: When Ranveer Singh called Taimur Ali Khan his 'budhaape ka sahara'

On Tuesday, sharing a picture of Taimur with a hilarious expression on his face, Kareena wrote, "What are you doing Tim?" along with laughing emojis and heart emoticons. The five-year-old is seen seated with Saif and their friends at the stadium.

Taimur watched India vs England in London.

Kareena Kapoor had also shared a picture of Taimur as he stood quietly to pose for a picture with the cricket field in the background. She captioned it on his behalf, “My first cricket match. India vs England.” She also shared a picture of Saif with West Indies cricket legend Gordon Greenidge.

Kareena and family continue to spend their summer in England. Several of her family members like Karisma Kapoor, her kids Samaira and Kiaan, aunt Rima Jain, cousin Nitasha Nanda, aunt Neetu Kapoor, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor along with husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara, also joined them in London for a family lunch. She also met sister-in-law Alia Bhatt during her trip, as the actor was in the UK during the shoot of her Hollywood film Heart of Stone. Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan is also in London.

Recently, Saif and Kareena's friend Alexandra shared a glimpse of how they spent their Sunday. Saif turned chef for the day and cooked up a storm in the kitchen as Kareena clicked selfies with son Jehangir and others. They also went out for lunch and dinner with several of their family members during their time in England.

Kareena will now be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11. She recently wrapped up Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X.

