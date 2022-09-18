Kareena Kapoor's 'Sunday mood' involves taking husband Saif Ali Khan on lunch date. See pics

Kareena Kapoor, who regularly gives her Instagram followers a glimpse into her personal life, has now shared a picture from her date with husband Saif Ali Khan. After spending her Saturday working on her fitness, Kareena decided to spend her Sunday having good food. She shared pictures from their outing together on Instagram Stories. Also Read| Jehangir Ali Khan sits in front of paparazzi as he gets curious

Kareena shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan sitting on a couch at a restaurant. The actor was in shorts and a bright yellow shirt and was facing the camera. Kareena captioned the post, "My Sunday mood. Love thy husband."

In her next post, Kareena revealed the location of the picture to be The Lovefools restaurant. Sharing a picture of a chef presenting them with their meal, she wrote, "Thank you for an outstanding meal."

Kareena Kapoor shares pictures of Saif Ali Khan from their outing.

A day before, Kareena had shared a video of her balancing a ball on her neck while performing backward asana. She captioned it, "But don't forget to keep the balance," adding a 'Saturday night' sticker.

Kareena and Saif will be celebrating a decade of their marriage next month. They tied the knot on October 16, 2012, and welcomed their first son, Taimur Ali Khan, in 2016. They welcomed their second child, Jehangir Ali Khan, in February 2021.

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. She will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which will stream on Netflix marking the actor's OTT debut. Saif Ali Khan is currently preparing for the release of Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan, Rohit Saraf, and Radhika Apte. The film will release in theatres on September 30.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON